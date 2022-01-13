Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

