Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 88.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

OPRX stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.54 million, a P/E ratio of 380.07 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $8,696,678. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

