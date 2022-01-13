Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.