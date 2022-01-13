VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

