VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.05

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and traded as high as $76.60. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 15,287 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period.

