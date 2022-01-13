VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 4,790.9% in December

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 4,790.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,289. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

