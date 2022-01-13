VINchain Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $258,943.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.