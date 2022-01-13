Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $14,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

