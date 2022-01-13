Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $292.99 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.