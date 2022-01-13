Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $609,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530,346. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.