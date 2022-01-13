Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $351,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 566.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,829. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25.

