Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of VOLT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Volt Information Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

