Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VLTAF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. Voltalia has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

About Voltalia

Voltalia engages in the provision of renewable energy. The firm’s activities include production of electricity and development of renewable sources such as wind, hydro as well as biomass and solar. It also provides carbon trading services. The company was founded by Robert Dardanne and Xavier Dejardins on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

