Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of VLTAF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. Voltalia has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
About Voltalia
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Voltalia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltalia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.