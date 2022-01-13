Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Walmart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.42. 53,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

