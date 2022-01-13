Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.44 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

