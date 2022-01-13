Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.64.

WMT stock opened at $143.44 on Thursday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

