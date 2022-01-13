Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,960,988 shares of company stock worth $93,495,811 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. BP PLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000.

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,401. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

