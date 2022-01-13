Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $304.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.37. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.74 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

