WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.79 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $758.90 million and $32.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,836,110,166 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,031,935 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

