WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Universal Insurance worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

UVE stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

