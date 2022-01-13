WBI Investments Inc. Sells 109,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 96.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,735,000 after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 111.9% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.