Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 4.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.33. 1,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Weatherford International by 853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

