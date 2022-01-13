Webster Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Webster Financial stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.