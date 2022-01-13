WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,211. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.