Wedbush Weighs in on Xencor, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -364.50 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xencor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

