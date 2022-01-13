Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $239.21. 11,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,148. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

