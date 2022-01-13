Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.67. 240,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The company has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.