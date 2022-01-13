Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,724. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.58. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

