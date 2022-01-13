Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,901 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

