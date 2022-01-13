Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 45,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,320. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

