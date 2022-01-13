Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

NYSE WOLF opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.