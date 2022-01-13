Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.