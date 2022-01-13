West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lifted to Buy at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $118.60 price target on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $99.25.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

