Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

