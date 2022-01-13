Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.25

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEF. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$768.31 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5.34%.

Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

