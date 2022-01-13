WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WestRock expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. The company’s results are expected to benefit from solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging as well as industrial packaging. However, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022. Investment in strategic capital projects, acquisitions will also aid growth.”

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 13,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 68.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.