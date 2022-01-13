Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.62

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.62 and traded as high as C$28.23. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.92, with a volume of 69,808 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

