Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 73,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,494. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

