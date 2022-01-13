Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

NYSE:UP opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.