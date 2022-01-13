Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 20,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00.

Shares of WCP opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

