Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at C$897,918.55. Insiders bought a total of 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

