Wilder World Market Capitalization Hits $220.32 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $220.32 million and $5.12 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

