William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

