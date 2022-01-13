William Blair Weighs in on RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for RE/MAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

