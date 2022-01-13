Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.19

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.19 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 215.04 ($2.92). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96), with a volume of 7,252 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.95 million and a PE ratio of -41.92.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

