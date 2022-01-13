Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00077591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.28 or 0.07631895 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.64 or 0.99436317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00068961 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

