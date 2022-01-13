Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 197,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.