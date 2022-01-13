Wolfe Research Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

OKE stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

