WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $328,336.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

