Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Tops $473,357.41

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $473,357.41 and $83,398.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.57 or 0.07635648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00321148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00887174 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00525220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00071278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.00257503 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

